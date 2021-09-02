DPS Trooper enforcement heightened over Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Labor Day holiday commuters are going to see more State Troopers on highways starting tomorrow.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Texas Highway Patrol will be keeping an eagle eye out for people driving drunk, speeding, not wearing seatbelts and for those not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law. The law says drivers must either slow down or change lanes to avoid police, fire, EMS, tow truck and TxDOT vehicles stopped on the shoulder with emergency lights activated.
“DPS is reminding all drivers that safety always comes first,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why Troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws.”
The increased enforcement operation will run through Monday.
DPS reported that State Troopers issued more than 71,500 citations during Labor Day weekend last year. That number includes more than 9,200 tickets for speeding, more than 1,000 citations for seat belt and child safety violations and nearly 1,500 tickets for no insurance.
Officials arrested more than 400 people for DWI, more than 800 for felony offenses and 200 fugitives who had warrants.