DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

By Christian Blood
September 21, 2022 12:03PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.

Investigators think the truck they are looking for is a white Volvo truck tractor or box truck with front-end damage and a missing right hood mirror.

If you have any information on the location of the truck in question, you are urged to call Texas DPS at 210-531-2280. You can also call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 830-769-3434.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 5:18 a.m.

