DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists

(Left to right: Matthew Hoy Edgar, Sergio Corona)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.

Edgar is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List after the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for his arrest in January. Edgar stopped showing up for his murder trial, where he was eventually sentenced to 99 in prison.

Edgar is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds and he has ties to Sabine County. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, you can check Edgar’s wanted bulletin.

Corona is landing on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List after the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Corona is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has ties to Coldspring, Florida and Tennessee. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Corona’s wanted bulletin.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: