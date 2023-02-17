DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested

Texas Department of Public Safety

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As Operation Lone Star continues at the direction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, law enforcement continues to confront and apprehend scores of illegal immigrants who have crossed the southern border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is releasing video footage of a recent police chase led by a 15-year-old illegal immigrant in a car packed with migrants. The footage below shows the chase beginning on US-83 in Hidalgo County before ending up on a dirt road. Once the car stops with police in hot pursuit, seven illegal immigrants get out of the car and start running.

In this case, the driver was arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling people. All seven of the illegal immigrants were arrested and turned over to US Border Patrol.

Operation Lone Star is a joint effort between DPS and the Texas National Guard to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Governor Abbott started the program in April 2021, and the numbers continue to grow.

Since the launch of the effort, over 350,000 illegal immigrants have been apprehended and more than 24,000 criminal arrests have come as a result.

In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 362 million lethal doses of fentanyl during the border mission.

Texas has also bused more than 9,100 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since August 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since August 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15.

Governor Abbott insists Operation Lone Star is filling the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border.