      Weather Alert

Dr. Anthony Fauci thrilled Brad Pitt played him on ‘SNL’: “He’s one of my favorite actors”

ABC News
Apr 28, 2020 @ 7:09am
Photo: NBC Universal Media screenshot from video included in story

NBCUniversal Media(NEW YORK) — Doctor Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, had none other than Brad Pitt play him on Saturday Night Live! last Saturday.  And like the rest of us, Fauci thought the actor’s portrayal was hilarious.

During a Monday appearance on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia, the 79-year-old physician was asked his thoughts regarding Saturday’s episode.  Translated from Spanish, the doctor raved about the unexpected surprise, saying, “I think he did great!”

Dr. Fauci went on, “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors.”

Adding that he thinks the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star “is a classy guy,” Dr. Fauci mentioned how touched he was when Pitt, toward the end of his monologue, “took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers.”

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a leading and trusted voice during the COVID-19 pandemic.  That sentiment was brought up during Pitt’s opening monologue, he made sure to profusely thank Dr. Fauci for how he’s been handling the ongoing pandemic.

As for the context of Pitt’s bit, where the actor jokingly translated the meaning behind President Donald Trump’s many comments regarding the coronavirus, Fauci said “he did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
Anthony Fauci Brad Pitt Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost