Dr. Anthony Fauci To Step Down Right Before Republicans Are Expected To Take Control
August 26, 2022 2:39PM CDT
After 50 years, Anthony Fauci is ready to take his bloated government retirement check at your expense, but are we better off paying his pension than relying on him for the next pandemic? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Joel Zinberg, who is the Director of the Public Health and American Well-Being Initiative with the Paragon Institute, and a Senior Fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute.
