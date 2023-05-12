Dr. Ella Ware receives official Texas Historical Marker

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas pioneer already immortalized in the minds and hearts of thousands of Texans is being honored in Stockdale.

The Texas Historical Commission is awarding Dr. Ella Ware an official Texas Historical Marker while also recognizing her as an important and educational part of local history. A dedication ceremony is being held at the Stockdale Museum at 507 West Main Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Dr. Ware was just the second woman to graduate from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1899. Instead of embarking on a more lucrative career in medicine in a metropolitan area, she chose to return to Stockdale where she could bring lacking modern medical care to her community. She was known to travel by horse-drawn carriage to see patients long before the modern ambulance was developed.

More than 6,000 babies were delivered by Dr. Ware during her half-century of service to the Stockdale community.

“Maternal care was her big thing for a large portion of her practice and a lot of people have come up to me over my years and said, ‘You know, I was delivered by Dr. Ella Ware,'” said KTSA radio talk show host Trey Ware, who claims Dr. Ware as an ancestor. She was a great-aunt to the late San Antonio radio legend Ricci Ware.

Overall, Dr. Ella Ware practiced from 1899 until she broke her leg in 1949, and then from her bedside until 1952. During that time she sometimes heard a patient’s first cry and might have been there for their last breath.

The public is invited to visit Main Street on Saturday to pay tribute to the life of Dr. Ella Ware.

Several local entities have aided the Stockdale Museum in its preparations for the event, including Wilson County Historical Marker Chairman Anthony Delgado, County Commissioner Scott Akin, Mayor Ray Wolff, City Manager Banks Akin, the Stockdale City Council, the Stockdale Economic Development Corporation and administrator Jennifer Baird, and Tambria Read, chair of the Sutherland Springs Museum.