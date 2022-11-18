KTSA KTSA Logo

Dr Explains The Real Costs Of The Covid Jab

By Lars Larson
November 18, 2022 4:07PM CST
Share
Dr Explains The Real Costs Of The Covid Jab

Today, Lars spoke with Dr. Greg Nigh, who revealed some of the possible long term side effects, not only from covid, but from the jab many of us were forced to take that was supposed to make everything better.

Here are his research papers, and you can listen to the full interview below:

You can listen to their interview below:

The post Dr Explains The Real Costs Of The Covid Jab appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man
2

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
3

Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.
4

Teen killed in Bexar County rollover crash identified
5

5 juveniles in stolen car injured in rollover crash