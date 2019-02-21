Dr Pepper is moving to The Star in Frisco
By Texas News Radio
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 3:27 PM
Photo: Dr Pepper

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Dr Pepper is moving its Texas headquarters to The Star development in Frisco.

The Dallas Morning News reports the company will be relocating from Plano into a new 350,000 square foot building in the complex just west of the Dallas North Tollway.

It should open in 2021.

The company said it did receive incentives from the Frisco Economic Development Corporation to help make the move happen.

The Star is owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The team uses the complex for its headquarters and training facility.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nestle, AT&T pull YouTube ads over pedophile concerns Texas medical examiner’s testimony halted amid investigation Opposition mounts against Texas governor’s election chief Trump endorses Cornyn, who is wary of O’Rourke 2020 threat ‘Ugly produce’ trend may have limits, as grocers end tests San Antonio gas prices jump 16 cents in one week
Comments