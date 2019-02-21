Dr Pepper is moving to The Star in Frisco

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Dr Pepper is moving its Texas headquarters to The Star development in Frisco.

The Dallas Morning News reports the company will be relocating from Plano into a new 350,000 square foot building in the complex just west of the Dallas North Tollway.

It should open in 2021.

The company said it did receive incentives from the Frisco Economic Development Corporation to help make the move happen.

The Star is owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The team uses the complex for its headquarters and training facility.