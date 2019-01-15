Dr Pepper seeks new title: official soft drink of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — With the Texas legislative session underway, Dr Pepper is looking to become the state’s official soft drink.

The Plano-based beverage started a petition on Change.org to push the state lawmakers to make it happen.

“Like any Texan, Dr Pepper has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” the company said in the post. “Now Dr Pepper is calling on its passionate fans to support its quest to become the first Official Soft Drink of the Lone Star State. Dr Pepper has a rich, storied history in the great state of Texas and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone for the beloved brand to celebrate for generations to come.”

Texas does not have an official beverage, though Dr Pepper may have to fend off Austin-based Big Red to win some votes in the legislature.