Drill Sergeant at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston succumbs to gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News- A drill sergeant at Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston has died after suffering several gunshot wounds.
Staff Sergeant Jessica Mitchell was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. Jan.1 at University Hospital. Mitchell was a 68E Dental Specialist and drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at Fort Sam Houston.
Mitchell served at a JBSA dental clinic before being assigned to MEDCoE in 2019.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We are focused on supporting Drill Sergeant Mitchell’s family as well as her soldiers during this extremely difficult time,” Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the MEDCoE Commanding General said.
The unit was notified by hospital personnel that Mitchell, who was on holiday leave at the time, was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the situation.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SAPD Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.