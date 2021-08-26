Dripping Springs man arrested on child sex abuse charges 

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs man is out on bond after his arrest over the weekend for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Officials said the reported victim identified 35-year-old Andrew Alan Brown as a suspect which led to an investigation. An arrest warrant was obtained Sunday and he was arrested the same day.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Brown at his home in Dripping Springs.
Brown was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony.
He was released Monday from the Hays County Jail on a $50,000 bond.