Dripping Springs Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Federal Government of more than $500K

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman from Dripping Springs will be going to prison for nearly 4 years after she was found guilty of defrauding the federal government.

40 year old Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, defrauded the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and the Social Security Administration of more than a half million dollars by overstating the extent of her Army veteran husband’s injuries.

For 6 years, she and her husband, who recently passed away, claimed he was paralyzed from the waist down due to an injury he received while on active duty.

There had even been a news story that aired on KENS 5 TV of the couple receiving a specially adapted home from the non-profit Houses for Our Troops.

The investigation into the couple began after Mr. Perez-Gordo was caught on video walking without assistance and playing basketball.

While making false claims about the extent of his injuries, the couple also received a specially equipped vehicle, and additional compensation based on his disability rating.

Since he passed away in federal custody, his wife will be held responsible for the fraud.

Back in September she was found guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud; one count of mail fraud; one count of health care fraud; three counts of false statements related to a health care matter; one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; and one count of theft of government funds.

In addition to the imprisonment and restitution, Perez-Gorda is responsible for a $100 special assessment on each of the 18 counts and $100,000 for trial expenses.