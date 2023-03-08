Drive-by on San Antonio’s East Side sends 17 year old to the hospital

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is recovering after he was shot in a drive-by.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting happened just after 10:30 P.M. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Burnet.

It started when 3 teenagers were walking home form a store. They tell police a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

One of the teens was shot in the leg. He managed to get back to his home and called for help.

The other two teens were not hurt.

Police are still searching for the shooter and there’s no word on a motive.