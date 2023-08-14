Drive-by armed robbery suspects facing three counts of charges, each

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four teens driving around in a red Chrysler 300 prey upon people as the pick up they were in was stopped on a neighborhood street.

Two of them are facing triple charges of armed robbery for their part in the drive-by robbery on August 5th.

San Antonio Police say it all began when the victims pulled over so one could go to the bathroom.

That’s when Donnell Phillips, Cane Allen and two others pulled up in Phillips’ red Chrysler 300.

An affidavit says all four were armed and ordered the victims out of the truck, demanding they give up the truck, their phones, jewelry, and other items.

SAPD says Allen made the first contact with the victims, to make sure it would be safe to do the robbery.

The entire event was captured on security camera footage.

Phillips was arrested and booked in the Bexar County Jail Sunday. He’s being held on $225,000 bond.

KSAT 12 reports Allen soon joined him; his bond amount is unknown.

The identity of the other suspects is not known.

Jail records show both Phillips and Allen were out on bonds from previous arrests: Allen for evading arrest, Phillips for assault, bodily injury, theft, and retaliation.

Phillips and his red Chrysler are under suspicion of committing a shooting in Guadalupe County.

An investigation by Guadalupe Sheriffs continues.