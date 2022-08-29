KTSA KTSA Logo

Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

By Associated Press
August 29, 2022 6:52AM CDT
Share
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

The 17-year-old and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. An 18-month-old had minor injuries and was expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

“That 17-year-old will never graduate, that 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten, that 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life,” he said.

More about:
Crime
Fort Worth
texas

Popular Posts

1

Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
2

Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio's South side
4

SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public
5

Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her