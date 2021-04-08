Drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s East side sends a teenager to the hospital
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was another drive-by shooting at a home on the East side last night and this time the victim is a teenage boy who was inside the house when the bullets started flying.
San Antonio Police officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 11:30 P.M Wednesday on Spring Oak Drive.
A blue colored car pulled up in front of the residence and someone in the vehicle started shooting.
One of the bullets hit the teenager in the head.
He’s at Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.
That same house was targeted in a drive-by just a few days ago and no arrests have been made in either case.
The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.