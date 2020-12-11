Drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s South Side causes natural gas leak
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the South Side.
At around 4 A.M. Friday, a several individuals rolled up to a home on Betty Jean Street and started shooting.
The were people inside the home but no injuries have been reported.
The shooters did damage to the house and some cars that were parked in the area.
Another issue sprung up when one of the bullets took out a gas meter which caused natural gas to start leaking into the air.
Firefighters were able to shut that down before it created an explosion.
Police are searching for the shooters but at this point, no witnesses have come forward.