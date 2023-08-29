Drive-by shooting puts man in hospital, SAPD

A close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting on the East Side that has left a man in the hospital.

Investigators say three people were sitting by a tree when someone inside a blue car fired at them. Police say as many as two people were in the car.

Officers were called to the scene Monday night around 7:30 p.m. and a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and KTSA News will give more details when possible.