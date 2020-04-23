Drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens at Texas MedClinic, another coming soon to Walmart
Texas MedClinic drive-thru test site/Photo courtesy of COSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A new COVID-19 drive-thru test site is now open at Texas MedClinic in the city’s Southwest Side. The testing location at 2530 SW Military Drive near S. Zarzamora is open from 9 a.m. to 5 pm 7 days a week.
This Texas MedClinic drive-thru location is a partnership with the South Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), which operates the Freeman Coliseum testing center. Similar to the process at Freeman Coliseum, patients call 210-233-5970 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to be screened. If a COVID-19 test is needed, the screener will schedule the test at either Freeman Coliseum or the South Side Texas MedClinic. The COVID-19 test is free and is intended to serve those who do not have health insurance.
Walmart also plans to open a drive-thru COVID-19 test site Saturday at W. Military Drive near Loop 410 in the city’s West Side. Testing at this site is reserved for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. It will be open 7 days a week from 9 to 4, weather permitting.
“These new COVID-19 test sites will provide accessible testing at no charge to areas of our community that have experienced historic access to care barriers and provider-deserts,” said San Antonio Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick.
She urges you to get a test if you’re experiencing symptoms, such as fever and a dry cough.
“Knowing your COVID-19 status will protect the health of others around you,” said Emerick.
You can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth.
The City of San Antonio has an online self-screening tool, but it does not replace medical care if a person is feeling ill. A healthcare provider should be visited if symptoms worsen or if underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease, or heart disease are a factor in the person’s medical history.