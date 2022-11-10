Driver and passenger killed following single car crash on San Antonio’s West Side

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the far West side.

San Antonio Police say the crash on Loop 410 near Highway 151 happened at around 1 A.M. Thursday.

The driver was speeding when he hit a curb then crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Some passersby assisted police in removing both crash victims from the vehicle.

The driver was in critical condition when he arrived at University Hospital but died soon afterwards. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both victims were in their early 20’s but their names have not been released. No other vehicles were involved.