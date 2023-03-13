Driver arrested after crashing SUV into bedroom of 12 year old girl on San Antonio’s South Side
March 13, 2023 6:20AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young girl was hurt and a man is in custody after he crashes into a South Side home.
According to FOX 29, the man was speeding along the 350 block of Drury Lane at around 12:15 a.m. Monday when he lost control and slammed into the home.
He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran of but police were able to catch up to him a short distance from the scene.
A 12 year old girl who was sleeping in the room the man crashed into was treated for minor injuries.
There’s also some serious damage to the home but a dollar amount wasn’t available.
The driver’s name wasn’t released but he is facing a long list of charges.
More about: