Driver arrested after crashing SUV into bedroom of 12 year old girl on San Antonio’s South Side

By Don Morgan
March 13, 2023 6:20AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young girl was hurt and a man is in custody after he crashes into a South Side home.

According to FOX 29, the man was speeding along the 350 block of Drury Lane at around 12:15 a.m. Monday when he lost control and slammed into the home.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran of but police were able to catch up to him a short distance from the scene.

A 12 year old girl who was sleeping in the room the man crashed into was treated for minor injuries.

There’s also some serious damage to the home but a dollar amount wasn’t available.

The driver’s name wasn’t released but he is facing a long list of charges.

