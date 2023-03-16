Driver arrested for DWI after fatal crash in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead, two are in critical condition and another is in jail following a head-on collision in New Braunfels.

It happened just before 2 A.M. in the 1000 block of FM 306. That’s where two Dodge Ram pickups collided.

In one of the vehicles was 41 year old Reva Garza of New Braunfels. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second pickup were three men who all suffered injuries in the crash.

Two passengers, a 19 year old and a 25 year old were transported to local hospitals in critical but stable condition.

The driver, 21 year old Juan Sebastion Vargas of Waelder was sent to a hospital in New Braunfels.

Once he arrived and was medically cleared, a blood search warrant was issued. The results showed he was intoxicated and he was transferred to the Comal County Jail.

Vargas was charged with a single count of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury.

More charges may be filed against him once police wrap up the investigation into the crash.

FM 306 was closed down for several hours while the scene was cleared and the crash was reconstructed.

The road reopened at around 6 A.M. Thursday.