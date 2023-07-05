KTSA KTSA Logo

Driver arrested for Suspicion of DWI after crashing pickup into San Antonio home

By Don Morgan
July 5, 2023 5:53AM CDT
Share
Driver arrested for Suspicion of DWI after crashing pickup into San Antonio home
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been arrested after crashing his pickup into a house on San Antonio’s West Side late Tuesday night.

According to police, the man was driving on NW 26th Street when he lost control and hit a curb.

The truck rolled over onto its side and slid into the home. He broke a gas line in the process which sent natural gas into the air.

CPS Energy crews were brought in to repair the gas line. The people in the home were not injured.

As far as the driver is concerned, he climbed out of the wrecked truck and ran off.

Police located him a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby HEB.

His name hasn’t been released but he was arrested for Suspicion of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

More about:
DWI Crash
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies truck driver crushed by marble slabs at San Antonio business
2

Bexar County Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in identifying armed robbery suspects
3

National Weather Service: Dangerous Heat Continues Through End of June
4

Group of teens vandalize San Antonio's Thomas Jefferson High School
5

Man killed while trying to fight two men in robbery attempt on San Antonio's West Side