Driver arrested for Suspicion of DWI after crashing pickup into San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been arrested after crashing his pickup into a house on San Antonio’s West Side late Tuesday night.

According to police, the man was driving on NW 26th Street when he lost control and hit a curb.

The truck rolled over onto its side and slid into the home. He broke a gas line in the process which sent natural gas into the air.

CPS Energy crews were brought in to repair the gas line. The people in the home were not injured.

As far as the driver is concerned, he climbed out of the wrecked truck and ran off.

Police located him a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby HEB.

His name hasn’t been released but he was arrested for Suspicion of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.