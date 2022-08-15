      Weather Alert

Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side

Don Morgan
Aug 15, 2022 @ 5:59am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles.

It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown.

They didn’t stop and while they were attempting to get as far away from the scene as possible, the sedan was t-boned by another car on West Woodlawn Avenue.

The impact pushed the sedan into a fence and when the car stopped, four people jumped out and ran away.

However, the driver was stuck inside the car and couldn’t get out before police arrived.

Police have taken her into custody but there’s no word on what she will be charged with.

A passenger in the car that t-boned the sedan was seriously injured in the crash and has been rushed to University Hospital.

Police are still looking for the four people who ran away.

