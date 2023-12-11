Driver, child disappear after East Side crash that hurt two others

Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the driver of a car involved in a head-on crash Sunday night.

Investigators say the crash happened on North New Braunfels Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when a red truck blew a tire. That is when police say the driver lost control just before crashing head-on into a black SUV.

Despite the condition of the red truck, the driver drove away from the scene with a child inside. Neither have been found.

Two people in the SUV were rescued after firefighters pulled the roof off that vehicle, both then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.