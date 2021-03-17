      Weather Alert

Driver crashes into building on San Antonio’s Northwest side after suffering a medical episode

Don Morgan
Mar 17, 2021 @ 6:25am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after crashing his car into a building on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

He was driving in the 5800 block of Farinon Drive at around 12:45 A.M. Wednesday when he had what’s being called a medical episode.

He went off the road and through a parking lot, spun around then hit the building.

His passenger wasn’t hurt but the man was brought to University Hospital.

