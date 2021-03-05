Driver crashes into San Antonio apartment building, knocks over toilet
SAN ANTONIO — A driver is probably flush with embarrassment after crashing into an apartment building on San Antonio’s West Side.
Police say the driver slammed into a wall at the Diplomat Apartments on Thompson Place just after 11:30 P.M. Thursday.
The car poked a good size hole in the wall and knocked over a toilet.
Thankfully, nobody was on it at the time but this created a problem that couldn’t be solved by simply jiggling the handle.
Water began spraying through the bathroom and firefighters who responded turned it off so they could clear the crash scene.
No injuries were reported and police are still looking for the driver who backed away from the building, then whizzed away from the scene.