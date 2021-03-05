      Weather Alert

Driver crashes into San Antonio apartment building, knocks over toilet

Don Morgan
Mar 5, 2021 @ 6:10am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is probably flush with embarrassment after crashing into an apartment building on San Antonio’s West Side.

Police say the driver slammed into a wall at the Diplomat Apartments on Thompson Place just after 11:30 P.M. Thursday.

The car poked a good size hole in the wall and knocked over a toilet.

Thankfully, nobody was on it at the time but this created a problem that couldn’t be solved by simply jiggling the handle.

Water began spraying through the bathroom and firefighters who responded turned it off so they could clear the crash scene.

No injuries were reported and police are still looking for the driver who backed away from the building, then whizzed away from the scene.

TAGS
driver crashes into apartment San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas