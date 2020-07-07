Driver crashes truck then punches out fire station window on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a bizarre event that followed a crash on the West Side.
At around 10:30 P.M. Monday, a man slammed his truck into a utility pole at Nogalitos and Taft.
He got out of the heavily damaged vehicle, walked to a nearby fire station and put his fist through a window.
The injury he suffered when the glass cut an artery in his arm was more severe than any he received from the crash.
First responders wrapped his arm in a tourniquet which prevented him from bleeding to death.
Officers believe the man was under the influence of drugs but they’re waiting for results of a blood test.
His arm has been operated on and he’s expected to survive.