Driver crashes truck then punches out fire station window on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Jul 7, 2020 @ 8:38am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a bizarre event that followed a crash on the West Side.

At around 10:30 P.M. Monday, a man slammed his truck into a utility pole at Nogalitos and Taft.

He got out of the heavily damaged vehicle, walked to a nearby fire station and put his fist through a window.

The injury he suffered when the glass cut an artery in his arm was more severe than any he received from the crash.

First responders wrapped his arm in a tourniquet which prevented him from bleeding to death.

Officers believe the man was under the influence of drugs but they’re waiting for results of a blood test.

His arm has been operated on and he’s expected to survive.

