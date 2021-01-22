Driver dies when tanker truck burst into flames after rolling over in San Antonio
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are working to clear the scene of a fatal crash that involved an 18 wheeler.
Late Thursday night the driver lost control on I-37 Norhtbound near Loop 1604. The truck rolled off the highway, ending up in the access road where it burst into flames.
The driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle and died at the scene.
The truck made contact with another vehicle and that driver had some minor injuries.
The tanker truck was hauling molasses which is taking some time to clean up. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.