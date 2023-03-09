Driver dies after standoff, officer-involved shooting in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is confirming the death of a man after a chase and a standoff early Thursday morning.

Investigators say 42-year-old Alejandro Saucedo of Marion refused to stop when police tried to pull him over near the N State Hwy 123 Bypass and Mockingbird Lane at approximately 1:45 a.m. When the vehicle did come to a stop near S. Milam and Live Oak, police say two passengers got out of the car as directed, but Saucedo refused to comply.

A standoff ensued for more than an hour until Guadalupe SWAT was called at around 3 a.m. Investigators say Saucedo remained in the car throughout negotiations and the deployment of tear gas.

The standoff came to an end when police say Saucedo pointed a gun at members of Guadalupe County SWAT, who then returned fire.

Saucedo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Seguin PD Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood