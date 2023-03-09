KTSA KTSA Logo

Driver dies after standoff, officer-involved shooting in Seguin

By Don Morgan
March 9, 2023 7:20AM CST
Share
Driver dies after standoff, officer-involved shooting in Seguin
A close-up photo of police lights by night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is confirming the death of a man after a chase and a standoff early Thursday morning.

Investigators say 42-year-old Alejandro Saucedo of Marion refused to stop when police tried to pull him over near the N State Hwy 123 Bypass and Mockingbird Lane at approximately 1:45 a.m. When the vehicle did come to a stop near S. Milam and Live Oak, police say two passengers got out of the car as directed, but Saucedo refused to comply.

A standoff ensued for more than an hour until Guadalupe SWAT was called at around 3 a.m. Investigators say Saucedo remained in the car throughout negotiations and the deployment of tear gas.

The standoff came to an end when police say Saucedo pointed a gun at members of Guadalupe County SWAT, who then returned fire.

Saucedo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Seguin PD Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood

More about:
Crime
Police Standoff
Segun

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head