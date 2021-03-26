      Weather Alert

Driver ejected and dies after failing to negotiate exit ramp in downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 26, 2021 @ 7:51am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed when the truck he was driving flew off a downtown exit ramp.

The man was driving in the Southbound lane of IH-35 at around 2:30 A.M. Friday and when he went onto the Frio Street exit ramp, he crashed through the retaining wall. The truck then plummeted onto the street below.

The driver was ejected from the truck when it landed.

A San Antonio Police Officer was nearby handling a different call and witnessed the crash as the truck nearly hit him.

He wasn’t hurt but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

