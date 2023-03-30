KTSA KTSA Logo

Driver ejected, dies after crashing into another vehicle near Downtown San Antonio

By Don Morgan
March 30, 2023 4:52AM CDT
Share
Driver ejected, dies after crashing into another vehicle near Downtown San Antonio
Alpha Image Library

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 40’s is dead after crashing his truck into another vehicle near Downtown Wednesday night.

The man was reportedly speeding along West Hilderbrand when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. He was ejected from his pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people who were in the car he hit were not hurt.

No names have been released and the crash is under investigation.

More about:
downtown
Fatal crash
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Trey Ware Quickie: Trump Won and You Know It!
5

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side