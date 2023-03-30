Driver ejected, dies after crashing into another vehicle near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 40’s is dead after crashing his truck into another vehicle near Downtown Wednesday night.

The man was reportedly speeding along West Hilderbrand when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. He was ejected from his pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people who were in the car he hit were not hurt.

No names have been released and the crash is under investigation.