Driver ejected from vehicle and dies in crash in Southeast San Antonio

Don Morgan
Jun 14, 2022 @ 7:53am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a late night crash that claimed the life of a man in his 30’s.

The crash happened just before midnight Monday near South Presa and Natchez Trail on the Southeast side.

Witnesses says the driver was speeding through the area and hit the median. He lost control of the car and slammed into a metal utility pole.

The impact of the crash shattered the car into several pieces and the driver was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn’t been released.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

