Driver flips truck, ends up in a San Antonio hotel parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A a vehicle that rolled over in the parking lot of a Northwest side hotel stopped just feet from the front door.
Witnesses tell san Antonio Police that the driver of the pickup appeared to have lost control when exiting IH-10 near Beckwith Boulevard.
The truck rolled across the access road, then into the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Fiesta Inn.
Police don’t know if the driver was hurt because after they got out of the wrecked truck, someone in a white Mercedes pulled up. The pickup driver got in that car, then took off.
Officers have a description of the driver and will use footage from area security cameras to track them down.