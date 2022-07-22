      Weather Alert

Driver held for suspicion of DWI after crashing into home on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Jul 22, 2022 @ 6:13am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman and a small child sitting on the couch in a West side home avoided serious injury after a vehicle crashed through a living room wall.

According to FOX 29 it was around 3:15 A.M. Friday when the SUV plowed into a home in the 800 block of Kirk Place.

The resident had some minor injuries and was brought to the hospital for treatment. The child was treated at the scene.

The man driving the SUV wasn’t hurt and has been detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No names have been released.

