Driver held for suspicion of DWI after slamming into a utility pole on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A driver involved in an early morning crash on the Northeast side is in trouble with the law after slamming his car into a utility pole.

It was around 2:30 A.M. Friday when the man drove into the pole and his car flipped over near the Rittiman and Gibbs Sprawl intersection.

He wasn’t hurt, but his car has been totaled and CPS crews had to make some repairs to the pole.

The driver was evaluated at the scene and was brought in for suspicion of DWI.

His name hasn’t been released.