Driver held for suspicion of DWI following three car crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters had to cut a man out of his vehicle following a three car crash on the South side.
It was around 11:30 P.M. Monday in the West bound lanes of Highway 90 near Marian Street.
A black SUV rear ended a white car, sending both vehicles into a spin. They collided with another car before ending up on side of the road.
The driver in the white car was trapped inside the vehicle and once he was removed, he was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center. His injuries are non-life threatening.
The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt, neither was the woman driving the SUV but she was detained for suspicion of DWI.
No names have been released.