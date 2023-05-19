Driver hospitalized after early morning crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A rollover crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side ties up traffic overnight.

Police say the crash happened at around 1 A.M. on Loop 410 near Bandera Road.

The driver, reported to be a woman in her 30’s, lost control of the car and crashed into another vehicle. The impact caused her car to rollover.

The car came to rest in the main lanes of the highway which forced police to close it down while they investigated and cleared the wrecked car.

The woman was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover. The driver in the car she ran into was not hurt.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.