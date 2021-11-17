      Weather Alert

Driver hospitalized after firefighters remove her from wrecked car

Don Morgan
Nov 17, 2021 @ 6:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters had to remove a woman from a car after a wreck on the Southeast side.

It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the woman lost control of her car and hit a utility pole as she approached the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and Arrid Road.

A passenger was able to get out but the driver was trapped inside the heavily damaged car.

Once she was freed she was brought to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

The passenger was checked out by EMS at the scene of the crash.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Some area residents lost power when the utility pole was knocked down.

