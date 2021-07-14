Speeding driver in critical condition after crashing into S-U-V at downtown San Antonio intersection

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was speeding through the downtown area is in critical condition after crashing into another vehicle.
It was around 9 P.M. Tuesday when the man who was traveling well past the speed limit ran a red light at the Brazos and Guadalupe Streets intersection and slammed into an SUV.
The impact was severe enough to trap the man in his car. He was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center after firefighters extracted him from the vehicle.
The driver of the SUV was sent to University Hospital to be checked out and police say her injuries weren’t life threatening.