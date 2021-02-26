      Weather Alert

Driver in critical condition following rollover crash on San Antonio’s North Side

Don Morgan
Feb 26, 2021 @ 6:03am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after rolling his car early Friday morning.

He was driving along Caliza Drive at around 1:30 A.M. when he lost control.

The vehicle hit the median then rolled over. When police arrived they found the man lying on the ground near his vehicle.

It took about 2 hours to clear the scene. Police are still investigating the crash.

