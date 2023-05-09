KTSA KTSA Logo

Driver in custody for suspicion of DWI after crash on San Antonio’s South Side

By Don Morgan
May 9, 2023 6:47AM CDT
Share
Driver in custody for suspicion of DWI after crash on San Antonio’s South Side
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have a man in custody following an early morning crash on the South Side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Theo.

That’s where a man went off the road and crashed his car into a house.

The car struck a corner of the house, close to where a young girl was sleeping. She wasn’t hurt and damage to the home is minimal.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released but police did take him into custody for suspicion of DWI.

The investigation continues.

More about:
DWI Crash
San Antonio
south side

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
2

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
3

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested
4

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
5

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant