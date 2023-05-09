Driver in custody for suspicion of DWI after crash on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have a man in custody following an early morning crash on the South Side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Theo.

That’s where a man went off the road and crashed his car into a house.

The car struck a corner of the house, close to where a young girl was sleeping. She wasn’t hurt and damage to the home is minimal.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released but police did take him into custody for suspicion of DWI.

The investigation continues.