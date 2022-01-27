Driver in custody for suspicion of DWI following crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital and another in jail following an early morning crash on the city’s Northeast side.
San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of IH-35 near Binz-Englemen Road around
2 :30 A.M. Thursday.
A driver went off the highway, down an embankment then ended up in a median.
A passenger in the car was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
The driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before he was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.
No names have been released and police are still investigating the crash.