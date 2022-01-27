      Weather Alert

Driver in custody for suspicion of DWI following crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Jan 27, 2022 @ 6:46am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital and another in jail following an early morning crash on the city’s Northeast side.

San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of IH-35 near Binz-Englemen Road around

2 :30 A.M. Thursday.

A driver went off the highway, down an embankment then ended up in a median.

A passenger in the car was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before he was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.

No names have been released and police are still investigating the crash.

 

TAGS
IH-35 crash Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
San Antonio man shot while sitting at kitchen table
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
Connect With Us Listen To Us On