Driver in stolen car crashes into two other vehicles while trying to avoid police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was trying to avoid police officers has been arrested after he crashed a stolen car into two other vehicles.
Officers were looking for a black car that had been involved in an earlier car jacking.
At around 4 A.M. Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle that fit the description at the intersection of Grissom and Timberhill.
As they were running the plate number, the driver noticed the officers and sped off.
He didn’t get far. The man ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle. The impact then spun his car into a third vehicle.
It turned out that the car the man was in isn’t the vehicle used in the earlier carjacking but it had been reported as stolen by the man’s girlfriend.
He was brought to the hospital with a leg injury and will be charged with vehicle theft and trying to elude police.
The drivers in the cars he hit were not seriously hurt.