Driver killed in crash on Loop 410 in San Antonio
Photo: MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following an early morning crash on the city’s Northwest Side.
San Antonio Police say at around 2:45 A.M., the driver of a black BMW was in the Eastbound lane of NW Loop 410 and had just turned on to the I-10 exit ramp when he lost control of the car.
The car slammed into the guardrail which tossed the vehicle into a spin.
The driver who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected form the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.