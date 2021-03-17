      Weather Alert

Driver killed in crash on Loop 410 in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 17, 2021 @ 9:28am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following an early morning crash on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio Police say at around 2:45 A.M., the driver of a black BMW was in the Eastbound lane of NW Loop 410 and had just turned on to the I-10 exit ramp when he lost control of the car.

The car slammed into the guardrail which tossed the vehicle into a spin.

The driver who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected form the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

