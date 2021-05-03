      Weather Alert

Driver leads police on chase, then crashes on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Don Morgan
May 3, 2021 @ 8:08am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a man who led them on a high speed chase that resulted in a crash on the Northwest side.

The chase began on Highway 46 in Kendall County. That’s where deputies tried to stop the car but the driver sped off.

The driver got to San Antonio and at around 4:45 A.M., they crashed in the parking lot of Twin Peaks at I-10 and De Zavala Road, got out of the car and ran off.

Police began searching the area but they weren’t able to track down the driver.

No injuries were reported.

