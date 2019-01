SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The driver of a Corvette is dead after hitting the back of an SUV and crashing into a wall before the car burst into flames.

Police say the driver was speeding when he hit the back of a Chevy Tahoe on the access road of WB Highway 151 near West Military Highway just before 3 this morning. He was trapped in the burning car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.