Driver refuses to stop, leads Deputies on a chase across San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after leading Bexar County Deputies on a chase across the Northeast side.
It was just before 1 A.M. when Deputies saw the man driving erratically on IH-35 and Walzem.
They tried to stop the man after he hit a guardrail but he sped up and the chase was on.
The driver led the Deputies onto Westbound Loop 410. He exited the highway at San Pedro and after a few more traffic violations, pulled into his driveway on Cherry Ridge.
He didn’t get inside his home. Deputies took him into custody.They believe he was drunk.
No injuries were reported.