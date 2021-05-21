      Weather Alert

Driver refuses to stop, leads Deputies on a chase across San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
May 21, 2021 @ 6:19am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  A man is in custody after leading Bexar County Deputies on a chase across the Northeast side.

It was just before 1 A.M. when Deputies saw the man driving erratically on IH-35 and Walzem.

They tried to stop the man after he hit a guardrail but he sped up and the chase was on.

The driver led the Deputies onto Westbound Loop 410. He exited the highway at San Pedro and after a few more traffic violations, pulled into his driveway on Cherry Ridge.

He didn’t get inside his home. Deputies took him into custody.They believe he was drunk.

No injuries were reported.

TAGS
Bexar County Deputies High-speed chase San Antonio
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey's Take - How Far Are You Willing to Go to Keep Your Job, and Live A "Normal" Life?
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something
Friday Five: Young Songs
Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area