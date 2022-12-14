KTSA KTSA Logo

Driver shot, crashes into fence on San Antonio’s Northeast side

By Don Morgan
December 14, 2022 6:29AM CST
Share
Driver shot, crashes into fence on San Antonio’s Northeast side
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following a shootout on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

It was just before 5 P.M.  Tuesday when police were called to the 100 block of Roundtree Lane near Randolph Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed through a fence and man in his late teens or early 20’s lying on the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital with two gunshot wounds but died soon after arriving.

Police were told the man had been involved in a shootout with someone in a white vehicle.

It’s believed he crashed into the fence after he was shot. His name and exact age haven’t been released.

The driver in the white vehicle hasn’t been located and the investigation continues.

More about:
Northeast Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant
3

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
4

Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
5

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak