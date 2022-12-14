Driver shot, crashes into fence on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following a shootout on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

It was just before 5 P.M. Tuesday when police were called to the 100 block of Roundtree Lane near Randolph Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed through a fence and man in his late teens or early 20’s lying on the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital with two gunshot wounds but died soon after arriving.

Police were told the man had been involved in a shootout with someone in a white vehicle.

It’s believed he crashed into the fence after he was shot. His name and exact age haven’t been released.

The driver in the white vehicle hasn’t been located and the investigation continues.